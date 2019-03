Cincinnati Police are looking for the suspect that shot and killed a man in Westwood.

Authorities told WCPO that they found a man laying in the Aspen Ridge parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. They were unable to identify the suspect.

They have yet to find the shooting suspect. If anyone has any leads, they should call crime stoppers.

Shooting in Westwood Leaves One Dead was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 10 hours ago

