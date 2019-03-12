CLOSE
Cincy
New State Laws Proposed for Electric Scooters

New regulations for electric scooters are being considered in Ohio.

Ohio state house bill 62 proposes that scooters cannot go above 15 M.P.H, would have to use lighting at night, and would prohibit those under 16 from operating one.

Bird and Lime scooters debuted in Cincinnati, last Spring, as well as other cities in Ohio. They are dockless scooters that people can use with their smartphone.

