Jussie Smollett Strolls Through Court Supremely Confident At Hearing

The “Empire” actor is accused of faking the attack to get his attention because he was unhappy with his salary on the hit show “Empire.”

Jussie strolled into a court appearance today (March 12) to decide if the press would be allowed in the court, something the actor and his lawyers are actually pushing for.

Jussie strolled into a court appearance to decide if the press would be allowed in the court, something the actor and his lawyers are actually pushing for.

They were granted their request when the judge said he will allow one still camera and one video camera at the actor’s first official hearing regarding the crime this Thursday.

Jussie has hired several high-powered lawyers to represent him and he is currently free on $100,000 bail.

“There has been a lot of misinformation in this case that has been presented as fact and evidence against Mr. Smollett which is demonstrably false,” Tina Glandian said during a press conference, which was interrupted when Jussie and his left just as confident as they had arrived.

The actor has maintained his innocence and his lawyers have implied the brothers acted on their own without his knowledge.

Source