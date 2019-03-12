Wells Fargo Is After Juelz Santana’s Luxury Condo Again

Juelz Santana’s jail sentence is severely impacting his ability to earn and has put his beloved condo into foreclosure.

According to reports, the rap star has failed to pay the mortgage on the luxury condominium he owns northern New Jersey.

The Diplomat/Skull Gang leader copped the condo back in 2005 for $540,00 with a 30-year mortgage. His legal woes started impacting his ability to pay Wells Fargo back in 2016 when his condo went into foreclosure in 2016. Wells Fargo went after the rap star again in June of 2018, claiming he had fallen behind on his payments. Now the condo is in danger of being foreclosed on sold so Wells Fargo can recoup their losses. Juelz is currently serving a 27-month sentence for bringing drugs and guns to the Newark Airport in May of 2018. In more positive news, Juelz and his wife Kimbella are expecting their third child together. Kimbella recently shared the news that she is currently six months pregnant. Source

