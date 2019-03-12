StyleCrush: Jessica Rich Is The Sultry Shoe Designer All The Stars Are Checking For

Most reality stars tend to transition into the fashion game after their days on reality tv become numbered — but not all were able to come out on top like Jessica Rich.

Jessica started out in 2010 as a cast member on VH1’s Real Chance At Love and FOX’s ‘Take Me Out’, however, her true call to success was designing; shoes to be specific. The fashion beauty had no experience in fashion, but that didn’t stop her from becoming the entrepreneur that all your faves go to for fly footwear. Back in 2018, Jessica told the Daily Mail,

“I always wore heels, never flats or gym shoes. Little did I know I would be designing them one day. I started the Transparent by JESSICA RICH line because I was so tired of wearing the same color shoes over and over.”

“PVC shoes had just started coming out but there weren’t a lot of options, so I simply started creating what I wasn’t seeing. I have always been totally obsessed with that iconic shoe silhouette, but I had never seen it made in a clear material.”

As we all know, the clear stiletto heel was one of the biggest style waves of the past five years. Everyone from the Kardashians to Jennifer Lopez have been spotted out in the popular shoes, designed by Ms. Rich herself. J. Lo rocked the ‘Fancy Stiletto’ heels at the 2018 VMA’s, and Jessica’s phone has been lit ever since.

“I had to zoom in because the way she wore the design was so seamless. You couldn’t even see that she was wearing shoes and that’s exactly why I created them – to feel like there’s nothing on your feet. I am very humbled. I feel it is because I’m young, fresh and new, and celebrities are giving newer designers more of a chance. Everyone knows it’s easier to go to the bigger brands because they will always be there.”

But don’t underestimate the gorgeous designer — her collection consist of more than clear shoes.

Her recent collaboration with actress and fellow reality star Tami Roman, ICON Boots, are a hot commodity right now to shoe lovers everywhere.

Her affordable prices make every woman feel like they’re drippin’ like their favorite star. Most of the sandals and heels retail at about $125.

Needless to say, Jessica Rich is doing God’s work. The work of the fashion gods, that is. Get your pair of stylish JR stilettos at JessicaRich.com .

#StyleCrush: Jessica Rich Is The Sultry Shoe Designer All The Stars Are Checking For was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted 22 hours ago

