CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

J. Prince Calls To Unite The Streets To Resolve YBN Almighty Jay Robbery

0 reads
Leave a comment
News has become widespread regarding the attack and robbery of YBN Almighty Jay. The attacked occurred in the Bronx and left the rising rapper with significant injuries. The thieves have posted the stolen goods of YBN, which include a Rap-A-Lot chain, which, CEO J.Prince has seen as a personal attack.

J. Prince took to Instagram to issue a request to “street niggas around the world” before squaring in on the Bronx to find those guilty of the jumping.

“There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry Niggas,” Prince wrote. “They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me.”

Prince would go on to request unity in making sure the matter is handled properly, citing “Mob Ties” and stating “It’s These Clowns Vs The Realest Niggas In Every Hood Around The World.”

To wrap the post, J. Prince tagged Funk Flex, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cardi B, Fat Joe and more in assistance. You can read the full request below.

View this post on Instagram

Mob Ties Call To My Real Street Niggas Around The World But Especially On The East Coast In The Bronx. There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry Niggas. They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me. This Is A Perfect Opportunity To Execute Our Unity Where We Don’t Allow Moment Thinkers To Muddy The Water Over The Movement. With That Being Said To The Homies In The Bronx If Any Of These Clowns Are Yall’s Family Or Friends Speak Now So We Can Get An Understanding. To Ignore This Is A Recipe For Disaster. Other Than That It’s These Clowns Vs The Realest Niggas In Every Hood Around The World And That’s The Meaning Of Mob Ties. @funkflex @mysonnenygeneral @Fredthegodsonmusic @ounp1523 @artisthbtl @iamcardib @hocus45th @corygunz174 @fatjoe @therealswizzz @remyma

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect) on

J. Prince Calls To Unite The Streets To Resolve YBN Almighty Jay Robbery was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Publicist Says The Interview Helped
 8 hours ago
03.12.19
J. Prince
J Prince Sends Message To Goons Who Beat…
 8 hours ago
03.12.19
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook Details What Happened With Courtside Fan
 8 hours ago
03.12.19
George Foreman’s Daughter Died From Suicide
 9 hours ago
03.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close