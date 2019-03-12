J. Prince Calls To Unite The Streets To Resolve YBN Almighty Jay Robbery

News has become widespread regarding the attack and robbery of YBN Almighty Jay . The attacked occurred in the Bronx and left the rising rapper with significant injuries. The thieves have posted the stolen goods of YBN, which include a Rap-A-Lot chain, which, CEO J.Prince has seen as a personal attack.

J. Prince took to Instagram to issue a request to “street niggas around the world” before squaring in on the Bronx to find those guilty of the jumping.

“There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry Niggas,” Prince wrote. “They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me.”

Prince would go on to request unity in making sure the matter is handled properly, citing “Mob Ties” and stating “It’s These Clowns Vs The Realest Niggas In Every Hood Around The World.”

To wrap the post, J. Prince tagged Funk Flex, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cardi B, Fat Joe and more in assistance. You can read the full request below.