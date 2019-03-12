Harlem Heat Announced For The WWE Hall Of Fame

One of WCW’s most dominating tag teams will get their just dues in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Harlem Heat, comprised of real-life brothers Booker and Lash Huffman (known in the ring as Booker T and Stevie Ray), was announced Monday as the fourth inductee in the class of 2019.

The team debuted in WCW in August 1993, originally using Kole and Kane as their ring names. By the time they won the WCW Tag Team Championship for the first time in 1994, the duo had changed their names to Booker T and Stevie Ray. They went on to win the belts nine more times. Booker T also won the WCW World Television Championship six times and Stevie Ray won that title once.

With this induction, Booker T will join an exclusive group. This will mark the former world heavyweight champion’s second Hall of Fame induction, being enshrined as a singles star in 2013 with his brother Stevie Ray presenting him. Booker T joins Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels — who will also be enjoying his second induction this year as a member of DX — as the only two-time WWE Hall of Famers. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania 35 on April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.