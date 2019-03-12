CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Do Drake and Future Have Something Else for Us?

Future Hendrix

Three years after Drake and Future blessed us with What A Time To Be Alive, rumors are floating around about another joint project.

Sources say Drake and Future have already finished a follow-up.

The two were able to hit the studio together and come up with an entire album worth of material. Drake could be the deciding factor as to when…or if the project gets released.

At this point, there’s no official confirmation of this from

either camp.

Would you be ready for another Drake and Future collaboration?

