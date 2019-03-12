Kevin Hart is gearing up for this first Netflix standup special after his Oscars controversy. Hart teamed up with the streaming platform for a family-friendly black history special.

“Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” is set to debut on April 2nd and will touch on Hart’s friends, family, travel and his “irresponsible behavior.”

Kevin has had more than his fair share of fails since making it big, he’s endured a cheating scandal, an extortion scandal, and of course his homophobic tweets which kept him from hosting the Oscars, although it’s unclear if he will touch on the subject.

Nonetheless, Hart’s first hour-long comedy special is sure to make you laugh, Kevin’s advice for you, “Mark your calendars damn it.”

Will you “Netflix and chill” with Kevin Hart’s new special?

Kevin Hart Announces His First Netflix Standup Special was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 1 hour ago

