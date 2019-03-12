Boxing legend George Foreman‘s daughter died from suicide by handing. Freeda Foreman was 42.

Reports TMZ:

A spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas — the same county where Freeda was found dead over the weekend — tells TMZ … early indications are that Freeda’s cause of death was an apparent suicide.

A final determination on the cause of death will be made by a coroner, but law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell us that Freeda appears to have died by asphyxiation. Seeing how no foul play is suspected, all signs point to a hanging.

The Harris County Coroner’s Office has officially listed Freeda’s death as “asphyxia by hanging.”

Her father shared a heartfelt message after her untimely passing.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019

Rest in powerful peace.

