CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Steve Harvey Credits Beyoncé’s Vegan Diet for Upgrading His Health

1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Steve Harvey is now a believer in the vegan diet. Steve recently interviewed Marco Borges on his TV show. Marco is the creator of the Green Print plan, a diet he created with Beyonce and Jay-Z. The diet promotes the benefits of a plant-based diet over eating meat. The key is to incorporate more vegetables into your diet and do it one meal at a time. Steve said he tried the diet himself and he is now a believer. He has been doing the diet since January 4th and he says that he has the cholesterol numbers of an infant.

Steve Harvey Credits Beyoncé’s Vegan Diet for Upgrading His Health was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Publicist Says The Interview Helped
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
J. Prince
J Prince Sends Message To Goons Who Beat…
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook Details What Happened With Courtside Fan
 3 hours ago
03.12.19
George Foreman’s Daughter Died From Suicide
 4 hours ago
03.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close