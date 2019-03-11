Steve Harvey is now a believer in the vegan diet. Steve recently interviewed Marco Borges on his TV show. Marco is the creator of the Green Print plan, a diet he created with Beyonce and Jay-Z. The diet promotes the benefits of a plant-based diet over eating meat. The key is to incorporate more vegetables into your diet and do it one meal at a time. Steve said he tried the diet himself and he is now a believer. He has been doing the diet since January 4th and he says that he has the cholesterol numbers of an infant.

Steve Harvey Credits Beyoncé’s Vegan Diet for Upgrading His Health was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: