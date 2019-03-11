T.I. Freed From $600K Lawsuit Over Former Restaurant Employees

The Atlanta legend was recently freed from a 2010 lawsuit over a man claiming he was beaten up from members of Grand Hustle.

Now, he no longer has to worry about the lawsuit filed by former restaurant employees who accused him of fraud.

The Blast reports Tip closed down the Atlanta restaurant named Scales 925, after him his employees sued, claiming the rapper and his business partner paid themselves big salaries as the business tanked.

Several staff members sued T.I. over unpaid wages and overtime, resulting in a $600K battle.

But the group of employees recently informed the court the lawsuit has been dropped.

With the case officially closed, T.I. notes his former staff were promised nothing for dropping the ordeal.

Scales 925 opened in 2015 but only lasted a year.

