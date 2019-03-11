Cincinnati: Man Rams Car Into Police

A Cincinnati man rammed his car into a police officer. What was he thinking???

The Young man faces charges of felonious assault, five counts of armed robbery and failure to comply.

Freeman was first accused of robbing five people at gunpoint late Friday night. (WKRC)

This just goes to show we have to continue to make sure our youth has things to do, such and jobs and programs.

What are your thoughts on this?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 8 hours ago

