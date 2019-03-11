Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House

Ever since Michael Cohen reminded us at his hearing that President Trump is a stone-cold racist, the White House has been throwing out all of their sunken place loyalists. Now, a Trump adviser has become the latest one to embarrasses herself on national television.

See Also: While The Government Is Shut Down, Ben Carson’s Incompetence Threatens Poor Families’ Housing

While talking to Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC over the weekend, Katrina Pierson was asked how many African-Americans worked in the West Wing. Pierson stumbled answering the question before offering up this gem she dug up from the sunken place.

“I’m not going to participate in the attempt to make this all about race. It is ridiculous. How many black people were in Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing?” she asked. “Is Abraham Lincoln a racist because he didn’t have a black person in his White House? This is insane. This is an insane discussion.”

Looking shocked at the worst rebuttal ever, Sharpton looked back to 1861 before the Civil War.

“First of all, if you need to go back to Lincoln… You can’t name a Black in the West Wing because we can’t find one, Katrina, I pity you,” Sharpton clapped back. “I’d sympathize with you, but telling me you applied, and other people? Come on. It’s unthinkable in the 21st century that even a spokesperson for President Trump can’t name a black in the West Wing.”

She then randomly brought up Will Smith and identity politics.

Watch below, which starts at the 32:00 mark:

Pierson, who has been serving as a senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was one of the president’s most ardent Black voices when he first ran for the White House, defending her boss against opponents (Democrats and Republicans) on cable news stations. Her shady past certainly didn’t help her image of being either uninformed or a bald-faced liar (or both). For example, she bizarrely blamed President Barack Obama for starting the war in Afghanistan. Obama, however, was a state senator at the time that war began. She also disrespected Obama by referring to him as the “head Negro in charge.”

This is also the same person who said slavery was “good history.”

Welcome to the trash of the 2020 campaign. It’s going to be an ugly one.

SEE ALSO:

If The Innovators Of New Jack Swing Aren’t Mad At Bruno Mars, Why Are Millennials?

Standing By Massa! Trump Ready To Destroy HUD And Ben Carson Is Tap Dancing

Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson

Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House was originally published on newsone.com