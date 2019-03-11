CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS}

1 reads
Leave a comment
94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Chance The Rapper and now wife, Kristen Corley (Bennett) officially tied the knot this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

This wedding was full of stars; from Kim and Kanye , Cardi B, to Women’s Empowerment 2019 performer Kirk Franklin.

View this post on Instagram

Me and the men who mentored me.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance and Kristen shared their story of meeting one another, when he was 9 years old.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography,” Chance tweeted a cute photo of Corley the day they met.

How sweet?! The two share their beautiful daughter Kensli, who is 3 years old. No, word if she’ll be a big sister soon.

View this post on Instagram

This was taken the day I met my wife. Link in bio.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Publicist Says The Interview Helped
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
J. Prince
J Prince Sends Message To Goons Who Beat…
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook Details What Happened With Courtside Fan
 3 hours ago
03.12.19
George Foreman’s Daughter Died From Suicide
 4 hours ago
03.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close