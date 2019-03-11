Nominate a Kid to be Frisch’s Kid of the Day!

5 reads Leave a comment
Has your child gotten honor roll and made good grades this quarter? 101.1 The WIZ and Tropikana want to give ya few lucky kids the chance to be Frisch’s Kid of the Day!
All you have to do is nominate your son or daughter below for a chance to win a $25 Frisch’s gift card and be recognized as Tropikana Frisch’s Kid of the Day! Only five winners will be chosen good luck!
