Here’s How Sleep Helps You Lose Weight

When you think of losing weight you think of your diet and exercise plan, right? Did you know that you also need to factor in your sleep plan? Sleeping can help prevent overeating AND help you burn calories while you sleep. How many calories you burn in your sleep varies from person to person. The more you exercise and the more muscle you build will also contribute to how much weight you lose while you are sleeping. Lack of sleep makes it challenging for your body to recover from exercise and lose weight by decreasing growth hormones and increasing the stress hormone cortisol. How many hours of sleep to do you get on average?

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 6 hours ago

