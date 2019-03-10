CLOSE
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At 42

Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of former heaveyweight champion George Foreman, jokes with her trainer while posing for a portrait at America Presents Gym in Denver.

Source: Craig F. Walker / Getty

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42.

Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed him in his footsteps, beginning to box professionally as a middleweight beginning in 2000. She won her first five fights before losing her sixth fight in 2001. She promptly retired after the loss, settling for a pro record of 5-1 with 3 KOs to focus on being a mother and other passions, such as boxing promotion.

Law enforcement tells TMZ that Freeda’s body was found in her home near Houston by a family member. Cops are currently waiting for a report from the coroner’s office on her cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

George has 7 daughters, five of his own and two adopted daughters who became part of the family in 2009 and 2012. He also has 5 sons, all of whom are named George. Freeda’s middle name? You guessed it, George.

She’s survived by her husband and daughter, her parents and 11 siblings.

