T.I. Gets $600K Scales 925 Restaurant Lawsuit Tossed Out

T.I. has been battling a lawsuit from years connected to the failed restaurant Scales 925 in Georgia that opened in 2015, and shuttered its doors the following year. The $600,000 suit has been dismissed, which was brought by former employees of the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper and his former employees at the closed ATL restaurant, Scales 925, informed the court that the lawsuit against T.I. and his business partner is being dropped.

The case will officially be closed as a result and T.I. notes that the ex-employees were promised nothing as consideration for dropping the case.

Last year, several former employees of T.I.’s now-shuttered Georgia restaurant, Scales 925, hit T.I. with an amended federal lawsuit over unpaid wages and overtime. Scales 925 had opened in 2015 but closed the following year after several issues.

The amended complaint came months after the restaurant filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

T.I. hasn’t made a public comment about the dropped lawsuit as of yet.

