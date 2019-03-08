CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Jordyn and Kylie Still Aren’t Speaking

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

The shattered relationship between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner is ongoing as the two are still not speaking after the drama between Jordyn, Tristan, and Khloe.

After Jordyn’s scandalous smooch to Khloe’s baby daddy rocked the Kardashian clan, the word is Khloe’s “happiness” will be the band-aid that could mend their friendship.

“Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life,” says a source. “The biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister.”

