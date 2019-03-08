Fans of SZA have been anxiously waiting for a follow up to her debut “CTRL” album and SZA says she’s almost ready to give it to them.

SZA took to Instagram to share her certifications with fans and to thanks them, “I CANT THANK GOD ENOUGH FOR HOW FAR IVE COME !!! AHH Amen amennn !!” she commented, “THANK YOU ALL SO F___ING MUCH FOR LEANING INTO THIS FREQUENCY WITH ME.”

SZA’s 2017 album “CTRL” is now platinum and is four times Grammy nominated. She told fans “I LOVE YOU AND I GOT CHU SHORTLY IM NOT F____ING AROUND I PROMISE…” SZA is set to perform Sunday (March 10th) during a tribute for Aretha Franklin, “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul” will air on CBS.

SZA Says New Music Is Coming ‘Soon’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 8, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: