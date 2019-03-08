[WATCH] FORMER COWBOYS PLAYER DAVID IRVING SAYS HE’S QUITTING NFL OVER MARIJUANA POLICY

“I quit. I don’t want to talk about suspension…I’m not doing this sh*t no more” – David Irving

In the midst of the national debate over marijuana legalization, Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving went live on social media, while smoking a joint, to make it known that he was no longer willing to hit the field with the Cowboys due to the NFL’s policy of marijuana prohibition.

The 25-year old was suspended twice before by the NFL for substance abuse, which makes three suspensions in three seasons. Irving’s personal life, including winning custody of his daughter, may have helped him with a decision that the Cowboys had made for him last week.