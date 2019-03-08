R. Kelly’s Lawyer For 2008 Trial: He’s Guilty As Hell!!!

Join Magic’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

Ok! This thing is getting deeper. R Kelly’s lawyer from his child pornography case in 2008 has spoken out. Ed Genson was the lead attorney in Kelly’s criminal case. The 77 yr old has been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and given 90 days to live, so he wants to tell his story before it’s too late. What he’s saying is explosive.

Before the Gayle King interview dropped, Genson decided to an interview with the Chicago-Sun Times. He spoke on his experience working on R. Kelly’s child pornography case back in 2008 and said, “When I represented Kelly in Florida, they set the bond at a $1 million,” he said. “We paid the bondsman $100,000. He was out on bond on the Florida case for three days and they made $100,000. Because he had to fly back to Chicago because they were going to arrest him here. He was guilty as hell!”

According to TheBlast.com, Genson added that he got Kelly to go to the doctor to get shots to lower his sex drive, saying, “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

Genson believes that Kelly only did a television interview to tamper with a future potential jury. Genson says “He is. I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.”

Genson spoke on the part he played in the 2008 chip pornography case saying, ““I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years. I was vetting his records. I listened to them, which ones would make a judge mad.”

According to CapitalXtra.com, Genson claims he made Kelly rewrite lyrics to his songs because he knew that a court would judge him for them. “I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need.’ He re-wrote it…Ignition,” Genson said. “It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words.”

