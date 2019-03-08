CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

R. Kelly’s Lawyer For 2008 Trial: He’s Guilty As Hell!!!

R. Kelly’s Lawyer From The 2008 Trial: ‘He Was Guilty As Hell’ And ‘Not Very Bright’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Magic’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Ok! This thing is getting deeper. R Kelly’s lawyer from his child pornography case in 2008 has spoken out. Ed Genson was the lead attorney in Kelly’s criminal case. The 77 yr old has been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and given 90 days to live, so he wants to tell his story before it’s too late. What he’s saying is explosive.

 

View this post on Instagram

In 2008 he was acquitted of child pornography charges; that case was dragged out over six years by a defense team headed by Ed Genson, a well-known, even notorious Chicago criminal defense attorney. . Genson is still around at 77, though ill, his usual candor honed by the approach of death. . He was guilty as hell!” Genson said. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else. . 🤬😡😠🤬😠😡🤬😠😡 . For full interview: https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/r-kelly-ed-genson-child-porn-guilty-as-hell/amp/?__twitter_impression=true . #MuteRKelly #Rkelly #SurvivingRKelly #EdGenson #RKellyTrial #Chicago #BlackGirlsMatter

A post shared by Official MuteRKelly Movement (@officialmuterkelly) on

Before the Gayle King interview dropped, Genson decided to an interview with the Chicago-Sun Times. He spoke on his experience working on R. Kelly’s child pornography case back in 2008 and said, “When I represented Kelly in Florida, they set the bond at a $1 million,” he said. “We paid the bondsman $100,000. He was out on bond on the Florida case for three days and they made $100,000. Because he had to fly back to Chicago because they were going to arrest him here. He was guilty as hell!”

RELATED STORY: 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Every Episode of Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

According to TheBlast.com, Genson added that he got Kelly to go to the doctor to get shots to lower his sex drive, saying, “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

 

 

Genson believes that Kelly only did a television interview to tamper with a future potential jury. Genson says “He is. I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.”

RELATED STORY: Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare

Genson spoke on the part he played in the 2008 chip pornography case saying, ““I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years. I was vetting his records. I listened to them, which ones would make a judge mad.”

According to CapitalXtra.com, Genson claims he made Kelly rewrite lyrics to his songs because he knew that a court would judge him for them. “I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need.’ He re-wrote it…Ignition,” Genson said. “It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words.”

WOW!!! You can read more here

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

21 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

Continue reading Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07yZF2lM1y0 In an explosive interview with Gayle King, disgraced singer R. Kelly claimed he’s fighting for his life against the media, public and parents of his victims who he claims want to end his career. During the 10 minutes we got to see of Gayle and Kelly’s 80 minute sit-down shows Kelly so overcome by emotion that he stands up and shots his “innocence” into the cameras while Gayle sat calm and collected. Gayle asked Kelly why he agreed to do the interview to which he responded, “I’m very tired of all of the lies. I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired.” In particular, the lies that offended him the most were the accusations that he has been abusive and is running a cult. “Oh my God. Um — all of them, got little girls trapped in the basement… helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn’t need rescuing because they’re not in my house,” he said, adding, “Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it – a cult. I don’t even really know what a cult is. But I know I don’t have one.” He denied breaking the law and that he holds women against their will. “I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” he yelled. Gayle continued to question Kelly about his alleged behavior. “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?” “I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly said. Kelly increasingly got more aggressive until he claimed people are out to get him. “Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!” He added, “This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!” Gayle’s is being heralded as a hero in the face of Kelly’s shenanigans. And rightly so. She didn’t break a sweat as Kelly made a fool of himself. Black Twitter isn’t having it.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer For 2008 Trial: He’s Guilty As Hell!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 1 hour ago
03.08.19
DJ Mustard & Migos “Pure Water,” Soulja Boy…
 18 hours ago
03.08.19
Plus Sized Model Is Suing Future For Discrimination…
 18 hours ago
03.08.19
J. Period Links Up dead prez, Sa-Roc &…
 20 hours ago
03.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close