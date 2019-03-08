DJ Mustard & Migos “Pure Water,” Soulja Boy & Ray J “Rich & Whippin” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.19

What? Y’all thought cause Offset just dropped a dolo album that the Migos wouldn’t be reuniting anytime soon? Sometimes old bonds are stronger than new business, dunn.

Today (March 7), the ATLiens link up with DJ Mustard for his visual to “Pure Water” where the four of them get dipped in all white and stand in the middle of a paintball where water balloons is the preferred weapon of choice. Somehow they managed to not get a drip of paint on them.

Back on the west coast Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alumni Ray J and Soulja Boy gets together and flaunt women, weed and luxury automobiles in their clip to “Rich & Whippin.” No Scoot-E-Bike’s, Ray?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don featuring Idris Elba, Rita Ora featuring 6lack, and more.

DJ MUSTARD & MIGOS – “PURE WATER”

SOULJA BOY & RAY J – “RICH & WHIPPIN”

WILEY, SEAN PAUL & STEFFLON DON FT. IDRIS ELBA – “BOASTY”

RITA ORA FT. 6LACK – “ONLY WANT YOU”

JACK HARLOW FT. 2FORWOYNE – “SYLVIA”

SOLOSAM – “HIGHLY FAVORED”

ZACARI – “MIDAS TOUCH”

LITTLE SIMZ – “VENOM”

