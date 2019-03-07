CLOSE
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Yara ShahidiNaomi Osaka and Adwoa Aboah are among the 20 new faces in Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of dolls honoring inspiring women between the ages of 19 and 85. The collection is a part of a campaign celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary. 

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all blossom and shine. #YouCanBeAnything.”

According to PEOPLE, Barbie plans to donate $1 from any doll sold (up to $250,000) to the Dream Gap Project, “an initiative that raises awareness about the limiting factors girls face when trying to accomplish their dreams.”

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

