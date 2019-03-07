CLOSE
Woman Steals & Crashes Forest Park Police Cruiser

A 20-year old woman stole a Forest Park police cruiser and led authorities on a multi-state chase earlier this morning (March 7) around 12:30am according to Sgt. Kevin Turner. The suspect drove westbound on I-275 entering Kentucky as Boone County authorities were alerted and tried to stop her. She then made her way into Indiana and the chase ended after stop sticks were placed near an exit in Dearborn County. She drove over them twice, crashed down an embankment and fled from the scene.

SOURCE: WCPO

