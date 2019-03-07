Future “Goin Dummi,” Slim One ft. Termanology & Chris Rivers “Slim One” & More | Daily Visuals 3.6.19

With Aquaman being DC Comic’s biggest box office hit thus far it was really only a matter of time before someone went the whole merman route and it seems like Future done decided to dive in headfirst into the concept.

In the CGI driven visuals to “Goin Dummi,” Future finds himself sitting on an underwater throne next to some beautiful women who can apparently breath underwater after laying with them on a bed floating in the ocean. Does this qualify as a waterbed for Millennials?

Back on land Slim One calls on Boston’s Termanology to link up with the Boogie Down’s Chris Rivers to drop some rhyme heavy bars in the hallway for the clip to “JuST Do It.” CR really perfecting his father’s style isn’t he? R.I.P. Big Pun.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga featuring Rich The Kid and G-Eazy, Kehlani, and more.

FUTURE – “GOIN DUMMI”

SLIM ONE FT. TERMANOLOGY & CHRIS RIVERS – “JUST DO IT”

TYGA FT. RICH THE KID & G-EAZY – “GIRLS HAVE FUN”

KEHLANI – “BUTTERFLY”

LIL MOSEY – “GREET HER”

J.I.D. – “OFF DA ZOINKYS”

SUPREME ACE – “NEVER BEEN”

SAHTYRE – “ELON”

AARON COHEN – “LITMUS”

ZACARI – “MIDAS TOUCH”

