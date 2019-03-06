CLOSE
Hamilton County: New Program To Get Addicts Into Treatment Instead Of Jail

Hamilton County a new program is coming your way, it will aim to get people into drug treatment rather than sending them to jail.

I think this is a good idea because our jail system is overpopulated anyway

Hamilton County Heroin Coalition announced details of LEAD, which stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.

It is progressive, it looks like this program has worked in other cities. We will see how this will work out for us here in the Tri-State. (WKRC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Do you think this program will work?
  • It’s about time!
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Hamilton County: New Program To Get Addicts Into Treatment Instead Of Jail was originally published on rnbcincy.com

