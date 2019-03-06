Hamilton County a new program is coming your way, it will aim to get people into drug treatment rather than sending them to jail.

I think this is a good idea because our jail system is overpopulated anyway

Hamilton County Heroin Coalition announced details of LEAD, which stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.

It is progressive, it looks like this program has worked in other cities. We will see how this will work out for us here in the Tri-State. (WKRC)

Fasho Thoughts:

Do you think this program will work?

It’s about time!

Hamilton County: New Program To Get Addicts Into Treatment Instead Of Jail was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: