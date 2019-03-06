CLOSE
12 People Injured in Ohio Pile-up!

Heavy traffic heading west to escape the

Near Hudson, Ohio authorities say multiple vehicles crashed on an icy highway forcing the closure of a portion of the road. This ODOT traffic camera shows a massive backup on Route 8 north, miles from where a 30 to 40 car pile-up was reported near Barlow Rd. Check out the footage of the back up below:

According to Myfox28Columbus.com, the crashes occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the northeast Ohio city about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. Police released no information about the cause of the crashes but said road conditions may have played a role.

