19-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed In Maryland Police Custody After Being Chased, Tased, And Pinned [VIDEO]

According to ABCNews, an unarmed 19-year-old Black man, Anton Black, was killed in front of his mother outside their mobile home in Greensboro, Maryland by police who seem to have grossly overreacted to say the very least.

On September 15, 2018 police responded to a call stating that Black was dragging a 12-year-old boy down the street. The cops treated the call like an attempted kidnapping, but Black’s family says the boy is a friend and was not at risk of harm.

Body cam footage allegedly shows Black running from police after being told to put his hands behind his back. A chase ensued and Black locked himself inside the family car parked outside his mobile home. Police proceeded to smash the car window with a baton and shot him with a taser before he exited the vehicle and struggled with several officers.

After having him pinned down for 5 minutes (which is a VERY long f***ing time), a cop reportedly joked “I’m getting old — I couldn’t keep up with him!”

“This is a mental health emergency. We’re not treating this like a crime,” an officer says. “He’s going to be OK. We’re going to get him some help.”

So you shoot a mentally ill person with a taser and bust the windows out their car on some Jazmine Sullivan s#!t? SMH. Mere moments later officers checked for a pulse and told Anton’s mother that he was breathing. After Anton’s mother remarked that her son was “turning dark” the pigs cops uncuffed him and began CPR procedures.

TONIGHT AT 6: A young black man died after a run-in with police in a small Maryland town. Now, Anton Black’s family is working to change state laws about transparency with police-involved incidents. Watch the story tonight on #WJZ https://t.co/AaUCp6w4eO pic.twitter.com/CM6rObyKm2 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) February 26, 2019

Anton died at the hospital that night. Medical examiner says Anton’s congenital heart condition, mental illness, and stress from the struggle caused his death.

“They were all chasing him like he done killed somebody. This boy didn’t have no weapons, no guns, no knife, no nothing. He was just walking down the road with his friend,” said his father, Antone Black.

What punishment will officer Thomas Webster IV face for Anton’s death you ask? Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley last month announced he isn’t asking a grand jury to consider charges, saying his office can’t prosecute “tragic acts.” In a statement, Riley said the autopsy report shows there’s no evidence Black was choked, struck by officers or had force applied to his neck.

Webster was placed on administrative leave for a bit but returned to full duty last month.

