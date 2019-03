Faith Evans is returning to television.

She will appear on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

You’ll be able to catch Evans sharing the drama with her husband Stevie J.

The new season premieres on March 25th.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

