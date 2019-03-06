CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Will Smith Slammed for Playing Richard Williams

There are some sports lovers and movie buffs that aren’t happy with the news that Will Smith will be playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in a biopic.

The biopic is being done by Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and according to Twitter, Smith playing Williams is “colorism at work.”

“Just like Chadwick shouldn’t have played Thurgood Marshall, Will should not play Richard,” said activist and journalist George M. Johnson. “Skin color matters in how folk were treated and navigated spaces. Is Alexandra Shipp playing Venus?”

Another person on Twitter questioned why the movie is about Richard and not Venus or Serena.

