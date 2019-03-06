CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Central Ohio teen’s performance of the National Anthem at wrestling match goes viral #Dope

0 reads
Leave a comment

17-year-old high school junior Isaac Bryant has always wanted to be a professional singer and had plans to one day follow his dreams. Well sometimes the universe has other plans after a video of him singing the National Anthem went viral. While preparing for his upcoming wrestling match Isaac found out like everyone else in attendance that the person who was set to sing the National Anthem was a no show and without hesitation Issac stepped up and what happened next  was sheer magic!! Full story HERE 

Central Ohio teen’s performance of the National Anthem at wrestling match goes viral #Dope was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
R. Kelly’s ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview Airs, Twitter…
 8 hours ago
03.06.19
Queen Latifah Standing By Jussie Smollett, For Now
 9 hours ago
03.06.19
R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King:…
 9 hours ago
03.06.19
Camila Cabello Is The Latest Singer To Cover…
 10 hours ago
03.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close