The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And They’re All Over The Place

On Monday night, cast members and plenty of other important people were in attendance for the world premiere of Marvel’s latest highly-anticipated project, Captain Marvel.

The event was absolutely major and also happened to be the first of these events helmed by a woman, making the stakes even higher. Brie Larson got huge applause when introducing the film at the Dolby Theatre, summing up the special moment by admitting, “I’m crying a lot today.” Roughly 100 members of the Air Force were met with a standing ovation after their jets had flown over Hollywood Blvd. to kick off the event just a few hours earlier.

Captain Marvel is expected to open somewhere in the $125 million range this weekend, which is definitely something for the studio to boast about. But even before its release, the movie has been met with its fair share of criticism–mostly consisting of some angry white men being upset over Brie Larson’s comments about diversity. Now, following the film’s premiere last night, some not-so-rave reviews have hit the web juxtaposed by others who have been praising the movie endlessly.

So who are we to believe in a world full of conflicting opinions?

Well, the obvious answer is to just see the movie for yourself, but we’re in the age of instant gratification. While we wait for the regular folk release of Captain Marvel on Friday, let’s take a look at what some people who already saw the film are saying about it–but don’t worry, no spoilers here.

A lot of the reviews make mention of DC’s “feminist hero” film, Wonder Woman–which isn’t surprising, considering we’re talking about the two major comic book film studios and their attempts at women-leading projects.

"DC did it better. In fact I'd argue Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was more charismatic than Brie Larson as #CaptainMarvel. I mean Wonder Woman was THE feminist hero. Entertaining movie and she was in fact powerful." – Jeremy Jahns — Kiev, Ukraine (@Barbaric_K) March 5, 2019

#CaptainMarvel Who could have predicted this? Just re watch Wonder Woman instead. pic.twitter.com/EHk5vEAq3y — Steve Gal (@EvolutionRaven) March 5, 2019

It is weird to see almost the exact same reaction towards #CaptainMarvel that #WonderWoman got shortly before its release, it's almost a carbon copy situation — Joseph Aberl (@WatchmenArchive) March 5, 2019

But while some are caught up in those comparisons, other critics genuinely enjoyed the film and what it brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The wait is over! #CaptainMarvel is here and it does not disappoint. https://t.co/OQSNM6XWoo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 5, 2019

Entertainment Tonight calls Captain Marvel “an Avenger origin story like no other,” before summing up the film-watching experience, saying, “above all else, Captain Marvel is fun, in a way that superhero movies sometimes forget to be — packed with rat-a-tat banter and Star Wars-worthy dog fights.”

The people over at Variety and LA Times seem to like the movie, too.

#CaptainMarvel review: "Brie Larson radiates an ability that too many comic-book heroes never get the chance to show: the superpower of expression" https://t.co/OQXY2wQtSd pic.twitter.com/dDTsAFRp8g — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2019

Review: #CaptainMarvel and Brie Larson boost the MCU to even greater heights https://t.co/Kgx4EKuA9C pic.twitter.com/IWs0SQ4uNL — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) March 5, 2019

But even with these positive reviews comes a little skepticism, with some people around the web thinking some of these critics are being paid to keep things positive and are making excuses for certain details in the movie.

Stop giving excuses. Just say #CaptainMarvel was terrible and you hated it. Or if you loved it tell that.

All the reviewers are contradicting themselves in their reviews. Let go of the Mouse — Haroon Shareef (@BatsWrite) March 5, 2019

When you have to praise formula, half of those reviews would be considered as rotten for other movies. When movie is that bad you have to praise the cat… Paid reviews at work. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/5mqfsu5eEP — PartizanNiksic (@Partizan_Niksic) March 5, 2019

You really can’t win.

The moral of the story here? Just see the movie for yourself and form your own opinion. If anything, seeing so many contradicting reviews will just make people more eager to see the film to find out what all the fuss is about.

The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And They’re All Over The Place was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: rebecahjacobs Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: