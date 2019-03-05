According to PopSugar’s Jenny Sugar, there’s one simple thing she started doing every night that helped her tip the scale balance back in the opposite direction.

Sugar reveals that she started logging each item she puts in her mouth into a fitness tracker app. Turns out, she was mindlessly overeating.

By taking a little time to write down each food, Sugar says it forced her to become more accountable and the process removed the stress she would feel about what to and not to eat.

Source: PopSugar.com

Find Yourself Gaining Weight And Overeating? Stop By Doing This Every Night was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted March 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: