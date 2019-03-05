CLOSE
Find Yourself Gaining Weight And Overeating? Stop By Doing This Every Night

Diverse people eating meal together at community food bank

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

According to PopSugar’s Jenny Sugar, there’s one simple thing she started doing every night that helped her tip the scale balance back in the opposite direction.

Sugar reveals that she started logging each item she puts in her mouth into a fitness tracker app. Turns out, she was mindlessly overeating.

By taking a little time to write down each food, Sugar says it forced her to become more accountable and the process removed the stress she would feel about what to and not to eat.

