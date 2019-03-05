CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Disses Kodak Black for Dissing Her Dad

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reginae Carter

Source: Dish Nation / Dish Nation

If you thought that Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter was just going to sit quietly while Kodak Black dissed her dad you’re wrong.

She took to Instagram to fire back at the rapper after he basically wished death on Lil Wayne Sunday night at Club Liv in Miami.

“My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said,” Reginae said on Instagram. “This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone. You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold. LOL”

Kodak responded to Reginae first by calling her “bald-headed daughter” and then explained that he didn’t mean to take a shot Wayne and that he was told Wayne was coming to the club to show him love, but the club was about to shut down. He then added that he wouldn’t fight Weezy because Weezy is getting old.

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Disses Kodak Black for Dissing Her Dad was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
R. Kelly’s ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview Airs, Twitter…
 4 hours ago
03.06.19
Queen Latifah Standing By Jussie Smollett, For Now
 5 hours ago
03.06.19
R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King:…
 5 hours ago
03.06.19
Camila Cabello Is The Latest Singer To Cover…
 6 hours ago
03.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close