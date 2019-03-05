If you thought that Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter was just going to sit quietly while Kodak Black dissed her dad you’re wrong.

She took to Instagram to fire back at the rapper after he basically wished death on Lil Wayne Sunday night at Club Liv in Miami.

“My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said,” Reginae said on Instagram. “This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone. You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold. LOL”

Kodak responded to Reginae first by calling her “bald-headed daughter” and then explained that he didn’t mean to take a shot Wayne and that he was told Wayne was coming to the club to show him love, but the club was about to shut down. He then added that he wouldn’t fight Weezy because Weezy is getting old.

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Disses Kodak Black for Dissing Her Dad was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: