Oprah Slammed for Supporting Jackson Accusers

Oprah Winfrey is facing criticism for hosting a special with the two men that claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were kids.

The Oprah special called, After Neverland, aired right after the final part of the documentary and featured interviews with Safechuck, Robson,, and the documentary director, Dan Reed.

There were more than 100 sexual abuse victims in the audience for Oprah’s special after the film, and Oprah let them say their peace, but she also grilled them on whether or not the whole thing was a “money grab.”

“Don’t let anybody in your world make it about what Michael Jackson did or didn’t do,” Oprah said. “It’s about this thing, this insidious pattern that’s happening in our culture that we refuse to look at.”

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 5, 2019

