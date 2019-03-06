Catholic Diocese Of Columbus Release Names Of Priests Accuse Of Abuse

The congregation and the public deserve to know.

It is a hard fact to face for many Catholics but it is time for the church to pull away the curtains and reveal priests who are being accused of abusing our children.

That is what the Catholic Diocese of Columbus is doing and adding names of new accusations of abuse by priests. The first revision of the list was released on March 1 and had nearly 2,000 clergy names. The data of priests was collected since 1868.

Now since then, two new names have been added on the list. “Diocese of Steubenville, Msgr. Robert A. Brown has been added to Section V, “Extern or religious clergy who served in the Diocese of Columbus that were credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors elsewhere.” Along with “Father John J. Ryan; he has been added to Section II, “Clergy incardinated in the Diocese of Columbus against whom a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor within the Diocese was made after the clergy’s death.”

To see the full list go to www.columbuscatholic.org.

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 9 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 1 of 9 2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 2 of 9 3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 3 of 9 4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 4 of 9 5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 5 of 9 6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 6 of 9 7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 7 of 9 8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 8 of 9 9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Source: 10TV

Catholic Diocese Of Columbus Release Names Of Priests Accuse Of Abuse was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com