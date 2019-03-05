0 reads Leave a comment
According to docs obtained by TMZ, Elliott says Fat Joe cheated him out of credit and compensation. Elliott says he nagged Joe about getting a credit. That’s when Fat Joe reportedly met up with Elliot at IHOP to cut him a check for $5,000 and also promised him more money as the song gained more attention. Elliot also alleges he confronted French outside of DJ Khaled’s studio but was ignored. All The Way Up sold 2 million copies and peaked at #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Elliot is suing for co-writing credit and other damages.
FAT JOE AND FRENCH MONTANA SUED FOR STEALING ‘ALL THE WAY UP’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
