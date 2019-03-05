0 reads Leave a comment
You ever wondered where your current city ranks when it comes to quality of life? Where you live can impact your comfort and happiness on a daily basis. According to USAToday.com, a site called 24/7 Wall St., created an index that measures in eight different categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. Check out some of the cities on the list below:
50. Fort Smith, Ark.
49. Salt Lake City
48. Gainesville, Fla.
47. Atlanta
46. Tacoma, Wash.
45. Albuquerque, N.M.
44. Jackson, Miss.
43. Syracuse, N.Y.
42. Miami
41. North Charleston, S.C.
40. South Bend, Ind.
39. New Haven, Conn.
38. Tallahassee, Fla.
37. Kalamazoo, Mich.
36. Knoxville, Tenn.
35. Toledo, Ohio
34. Buffalo, N.Y.
33. Canton, Ohio
32. Fresno, Calif.
31. Tucson, Ariz.
30. Trenton, N.J.
29. Dayton, Ohio
28. Springfield, Mass.
27. Oakland
26. Merced, Calif.
25. Miami Beach, Fla.
24. Stockton, Calif.
23. Daytona Beach, Fla.
22. Charleston, W.Va.
21. Shreveport, La.
20. Compton, Calif.
19. Little Rock, Ark.
18. Gary, Ind.
17. Pueblo, Colo.
16. Rockford, Ill.
15. Youngstown, Ohio
14. San Bernardino, Calif.
13. Florence-Graham, Calif.
12. Homestead, Fla.
11. Hartford, Conn.
10. Milwaukee
9. Baltimore
8. Springfield, Mo.
7. Albany, Ga.
6. Wilmington, Del.
5. Cleveland
4. Memphis
3. St. Louis
2. Flint, Mich.
1. Detroit
To get the full details on why each city made the list, click here.
