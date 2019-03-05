You ever wondered where your current city ranks when it comes to quality of life? Where you live can impact your comfort and happiness on a daily basis. According to USAToday.com, a site called 24/7 Wall St., created an index that measures in eight different categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. Check out some of the cities on the list below:

50. Fort Smith, Ark.

49. Salt Lake City

48. Gainesville, Fla.

47. Atlanta

46. Tacoma, Wash.

45. Albuquerque, N.M.

44. Jackson, Miss.

43. Syracuse, N.Y.

42. Miami

41. North Charleston, S.C.

40. South Bend, Ind.

39. New Haven, Conn.

38. Tallahassee, Fla.

37. Kalamazoo, Mich.

36. Knoxville, Tenn.

35. Toledo, Ohio

34. Buffalo, N.Y.

33. Canton, Ohio

32. Fresno, Calif.

31. Tucson, Ariz.

30. Trenton, N.J.

29. Dayton, Ohio

28. Springfield, Mass.

27. Oakland

26. Merced, Calif.

25. Miami Beach, Fla.

24. Stockton, Calif.

23. Daytona Beach, Fla.

22. Charleston, W.Va.

21. Shreveport, La.

20. Compton, Calif.

19. Little Rock, Ark.

18. Gary, Ind.

17. Pueblo, Colo.

16. Rockford, Ill.

15. Youngstown, Ohio

14. San Bernardino, Calif.

13. Florence-Graham, Calif.

12. Homestead, Fla.

11. Hartford, Conn.

10. Milwaukee

9. Baltimore

8. Springfield, Mo.

7. Albany, Ga.

6. Wilmington, Del.

5. Cleveland

4. Memphis

3. St. Louis

2. Flint, Mich.

1. Detroit

To get the full details on why each city made the list, click here.

Did your city make the list?

50 Worst Cities to Live In! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted March 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: