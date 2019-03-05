CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Robin Roberts Gets ‘Completely Honest’ About Interview With Jussie Smollett

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 25, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Three weeks after the Robin Roberts/Jussie Smollett interview Robin Roberts speaks on how she felt about doing the interview.

She said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do the interview. She said she didn’t want to do it if he was going to “lawyer up.”

She decided to do it because Jussie said he wanted to say things that he had not said yet. She said, as a journalist, as a newsperson, this is newsworthy. He’s going to go on record for the first time. That is why she agreed to do the interview.

The interview between Robin and Jussie started two and a half hours later than expected.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Robin Roberts Gets ‘Completely Honest’ About Interview With Jussie Smollett was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
R. Kelly’s ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview Airs, Twitter…
 4 hours ago
03.06.19
Queen Latifah Standing By Jussie Smollett, For Now
 5 hours ago
03.06.19
R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King:…
 5 hours ago
03.06.19
Camila Cabello Is The Latest Singer To Cover…
 6 hours ago
03.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close