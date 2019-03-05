Three weeks after the Robin Roberts/Jussie Smollett interview Robin Roberts speaks on how she felt about doing the interview.

She said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do the interview. She said she didn’t want to do it if he was going to “lawyer up.”

She decided to do it because Jussie said he wanted to say things that he had not said yet. She said, as a journalist, as a newsperson, this is newsworthy. He’s going to go on record for the first time. That is why she agreed to do the interview.

The interview between Robin and Jussie started two and a half hours later than expected.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Robin Roberts Gets ‘Completely Honest’ About Interview With Jussie Smollett was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted March 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: