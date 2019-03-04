GEORGIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISMISS 21 SAVAGE’S FELONY THEFT CHARGES

21 Savage just scored a win in his legal situation.

The Blast reports that the felony theft charges against him, which were filed by a club promoter, have been dropped. Court files indicate that authorities in Liberty County, Georgia dropped the charges a week ago, after the “Bank Account” rapper surrendered to the police. TMZ reports that the District Attorney dismissed the charges. 21 appeared at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 15 and was released.

The Georgia club promoter claims that the rapper was given a $9,500 advance for a 2016 show. When he got there, 21’s group was reportedly given the remaining $7,500 balance. Savage didn’t perform that night and the promoter ultimately loss $17,000.

Authorities were initially informed of these claims in October 2016, and a warrant is said to have been issued at the time. The promoter informed authorities yet again following news of 21’s ICE arrest at the beginning of February, with an end goal to have him arrested on the warrant.

A rep from 21 Savage’s legal team reassured that an agreement can be reached between two parties. “[21 Savage] has committed no criminal offense,” attorney Abby Taylor told TMZ on Feb. 15. “We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”