How You Doin?: Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy Williams Returns To Her Talk Show & Addresses Cheating Rumors [VIDEO]

After quite some time, Wendy Williams has finally returned to her purple chair on her show and with a new wig. Over the past couple of weeks fans have had to watch guest host take over her hot topics as well as celebrity interviews and let’s just be honest its not the same as when Williams is there.

As Williams stepped out this morning she was welcomed by a screaming studio audience with tears in her eyes. Williams talked about several stories including the Jussie Smollett case and then began clearing up the rumors swirling about her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

She mentioned that she knows about the rumors surrounding her marriage, but is shutting them all down. The couple has been together 28 years and married for 25, like all relationships it has its ups and downs.

According to US Weekly, Williams said, “I want to shout out to my husband. I am still wearing my ring. When you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about … I’m still very much in love with my husband.”

While that answer was great for some fans, Twitter began to sound off and turn the channel on Williams for not being open and honest with them. For years she’s been known for giving us juicy gossip about everyone else, but when it comes to her life is very silent.

Check out how Twitter sounded off on Wendy Williams returning!

Every viewer's reaction 5 mins into the show… I'm officially checked out. She can dish it but goes mute when the fire is in her kitchen. 🙄#WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/dxfiTD57cY — ♥Lovely TW (@iamLovelyTW) March 4, 2019

Y’all really thought #WendyWilliams was going to AIR her business out!? 💀 Y’all are FUNNY! pic.twitter.com/jMdNlDyNWn — King Petty (@KingPetteaBlog) March 4, 2019

@WendyWilliams This is the worst episode you’ve ever done. Not authentic – your loyal audience can see though the lies, body language, etc. I believe you have lost all credibility! I’m out #WendyWilliams — Jin Jeans Presents (@jinjeanspresent) March 4, 2019

So I am watching live and all I see are lies. I have watched this show for 10 years. I have laughed, I have cringed but I stayed. You did not tell your truth but went into Jussie's business. You did not say it like you mean it. I am out #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/iAN0ghxxSZ — Franklin Forbes (@IamFrankForbes) March 4, 2019

