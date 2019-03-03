CLOSE
A$AP Bari Charged With 2 Felonies In PA Drug Case

From the USA to the UK, the Harlem fashion designer stays catching charges.

Gunna Drip or Drown 2 'A Listening Experience'

A$AP Bari is familiar with the American and UK court system. As for the former, the A$AP Mob fashion designer has been charged with a couple of felonies stemming from his drug bust in Pennsylvania last year.

Late last year, Bari, born Jabari Shelton, got caught with a gang of weed after he got pulled over in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania. Reportedly, he was pulled over in a Mercedes after cops spotted him driving the wrong way down a street.

According to TMZ, Bari was charged with 2 felonies for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver weed and criminal conspiracy to commit to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Also, Bari was hit with five misdemeanor charges.

At the top of 2019, Bari pled guilty to sexual assault in the UK and he was fined, avoiding jail time. Back in 2017, video surfaced of Bari assaulting and threatening a woman in a hotel room.

Bari has been ordered to stay away from the unnamed woman.

