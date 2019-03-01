Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like She Was A Man & Showed His True Colors On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Last Night

Welp, Soulja Boy had a nice run but he’s done in my book. “Big Draco,” who isn’t big at all, lost all respect I had for him when he attempted to intimidate and overpower his on-again-off-again girlfriend Nia Riley on last night’s episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition.

In case you missed it, or haven’t seen it floating around your timeline, Soulja was furious Nia wouldn’t pay him any attention and ran up on her while she laid in bed. She was clearly petrified and let out an ear-piercing scream that woke up the other couples in the house. Nia fought him off, but it’s clear it wasn’t the first time Soulja behaved that way.

it was disgusting to watch and Soulja only retreated when Tammy entered their room and rescued Nia from the situation.

Of course he tried to apologize the next day, with the caveat, he didn’t hit her. Well people abuse isn’t just hitting a woman, it involves intimidation, manipulation and scare tactics to exert your power.

Social media is polarized over the incident. Some insinuate Nia should be able to overpower Soulja because of her size, while others recognize Soulja’s behavior continues to aggravate Nia’s history with abuse, she was raped.

And surprisingly, or maybe not so surprisingly, none of the men in the house checked Soulja on his behavior. It took another woman to stand up for her.

It’s clear Nia and Soulja aren’t together right now. They were entirely too toxic for one another and both respectively have some growing to do.

In the mean time, lil Draco is cancelled and Teddy Riley needs to roll up on him.

