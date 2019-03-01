The Cuyahoga County Public Library, right here in Ohio said an issue of Life Magazine that went missing in 1968 was returned to the library. It arrived via mail as an anonymous package along with a $100 check to cover “the late fee.”

According to UPI.Com, the September 1968 issue of Life Magazine featured The Beatles on the cover. It had been taken from the library shortly after its release. Along with the magazine and money order, the package included a note that read, “”I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee.”

Wow!! Are you surprised it was returned?

MAGAZINE RETURNED TO OHIO LIBRARY AFTER 51 YEARS was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: