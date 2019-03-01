Ohioans Sound Off If Gas Tax Hike Is Too Much

Gas is too damn high already!

ODOT is pushing for an 18 cent gas tax increase to help pay to repair the state’s crumbling roads. The tax hasn’t been increased since 2005.

Ohioans have been sounding off about how much this tax can affect them and asked fair questions. Is this tax too much for the average driver? Will electric car drivers have to pay more too? Is this tax increase even enough to repair roads? Is there another way to solve this problem?

“Not only a hardship on me but my everyday life. I’ve got a 5-year-old and I’m trying to make ends meet,” Timmy DeMattis told 10TV. He is a father of a 5-year-old who says he is already barely making ends meet.

Many locals who don’t drive electric cars asked will those drivers have to pay their fair share too?

“I don’t think any electric driver is expecting to get away from those things, I mean, we are using the road just like everybody else is,” Sean O’ Hanlon of Grove City says.

ODOT says they don’t have enough money to fix the roads without the gas tax hike. They propose electric cars pay a $250 fee annually to match what the average fuel driver pays a year in gas.

Lawmakers will have til March 31st to approve the measure. We will keep you updated on the results.

