NSFW: Kanye West Wants To Be Creative Director For adidas

It seems that Kanye wants to do more than get his product distributed by adidas. According to a new interview Yeezus wants a corporate job with the sportswear giant.

Shayne Oliver, founder of luxury streetwear label Hood By Air, recently did an in-depth feature with Interview magazine. On the other side of the tape recorder was Kanye West who gave the fashion designer some insight on his own personal journey to get YEEZY Supply to where it is today.

When discussing Oliver’s recent collaboration with minimalist label Helmut Lang, West pointed to the fact that the announcement was viewed by many in the fashion industry as a formal job appointment for Oliver. “When I saw it coming, it read to me that you had become the creative director of Helmut Lang — and it read to other people that way, too. And it felt right, and it felt deserved” West explained. To the contrary it was just a residency.

Ye’ went to share that he too is seeking a CD gig, at the Three Stripes. “The reason I’m on the phone with you right now is that of our generation of designers, you are the strongest of all of us. Of this entire crew that came up around the same time, you are the most deserving of one of these positions. So it’s interesting to me when you get these situations, because, like, I’ve been fighting and struggling and arguing and talking and having conversation after conversation about being the creative director of adidas.” He followed up the reveal by simply saying “It’s just f***ing obvious, right?”

The news came as a surprise to many of his fans as the “Gold Digger” rapper went on a now infamous campaign voicing his frustration for ownership in the fashion industry in June 2013. Fast forward to three years later he announced a long-term partnership with adidas which granted him financial backing and design autonomy for his YEEZY sneaker line. In 2018 YEEZY was valued at roughly $1.5 billion dollars, allegedly.

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

adidas has yet to comment on the West’s interest in a Creative Director job.

