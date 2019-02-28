2 CHAINZ REVEALS NEW MERCH INCLUDING THE ‘SOUNDS OF ATLANTA’ BOMBER JACKET

2 Chainz’s LeBron James-assisted album Rap or Go to the League will hit your streaming service of choice this coming Friday but if you want to be outfitted in the same garments as the TRU rapper you can place your order now.

The trap icon has released a new Merch line that will coincide with the album, featuring t-shirts, a snapback, Ethika boxer briefs and a bomber jacket that any Atlanta Hip-Hop baby should have no problem dropping the $175 to place it in their collection.

The bomber is dubbed “Sound of Atlanta” and features all the logos of historic ATL record labels from LaFace to DTP to So So Def to Quality Control in the form of patches that has been seen with various NBA Merch items in the past.

“I made these jackets for #raporgototheleague i hope I didn’t leave anyone out !! This is a NBA style starter jacket with nothing but Atlanta record labels on it old and new,” Chainz shared.

Posted 6 hours ago

