Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, Kareem “Biggs” Burke has his sights set on turning the story of Roc-A-Fella records into a movie.

During a recent interview with Revolt TV, he opened up about his career and the valuable lessons learned while in prison. He also shed some light on his role as the executive producer of HBO’s O.G.

Midway through the conversation, the interviewer asked Biggs if he had ever considered making a Roc biopic. Hip-Hop biopics have become a growing trend in Hollywood. Given the success of films such as Notorious and Straight Outta Compton, a Roc-A-Fella Records film seems promising.

In fact, Biggs confirmed work on the project is underway. “Yeah, I’m working on it now,” he said. Elaborating further, “It’ll probably be separate stories of Jay, Damon [Dash] and myself. Showing us as kids to understand what we’ve went through — the pain and hardships. The extenuating circumstances such as me living in a shelter, some people don’t really know that. Being evicted, living in a shelter, and staying in people’s houses and floors for two years. Jay losing his father at four years old when his father left him. Dame losing his mom at 14 years old and having to put himself through private school. So, there were a lot of hardships and things we went through that actually gave us strength.”

If he gets his way, there’s a good chance the Roc-A-Fella Records story will be told in three parts.

Along with the help of Damon Dash and Jay-Z, Roc-A-Fella Records became one of the most recognized labels in Hip Hop.

Biggs is doing big things, especially considering his return to the music business spearheaded by his launch of the Circle of Success Management Company and signing its first artist, SAINt JHN.

A ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS BIOPIC COULD BE THE WORKS was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: